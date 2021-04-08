Emirates Airlines announces new ticket booking policy

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has updated its ticket booking policy. Emirates Airlines announced this on Thursday. The new ticket booking policy was announced to give passengers more confidence and flexibility to make their travel plans.

Emirates Airlines announced that passengers holding tickets issued before September 30, 2020 for travel before December 31, 2021 can now rebook to travel any time within 36 months. This gives an extension of 12 months from the previous policy.

Also Read; Entry ban on travellers from India announced by a country

Passengers holding tickets issued after October 1, 2020 for travel before December 31, 2021 can utilize their tickets any time within 24 months. All fess for reissuing any ticket will be waived and vouchers or unused portions of Emirates tickets may be refunded without penalty.