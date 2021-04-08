Mangal Pandey death anniversary: The great freedom fighter

Mangal Pandey, the Great Indian Freedom Fighter was martyred on April 8, 2020. His patriotism and sacrifice for India will be remembered forever. He was the one who prompted the 1857 Indian Rebellion that is also known as the outbreak of the first war of Indian Independence. Mangal was born on July 19, 1827, in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, India. He led to the Indian Rebellion in 1857, which is known as the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857. His contribution in the Indian Freedom Struggle is unparalleled.

Life of Mangal Pandey:

The life of Mangal Pandey is all about patriotism, bravery and courage. Mangal Pandey as an Indian Free Fighter is remembered as a symbolic revolutionary for initiating the first war of independence against the East India Company.

Facts about Mangal Pandey:

Mangal Pandey joined the 34th Bengal Native Infantry regiment as a Sepoy of the British East India Company

He Joined the Bengal Army in the year 1949 and was a private soldier in the 5th company of the regiment

It was on March 29, 1857, Mangal attacked the British Officers in Barrackpore, North Kolkata

The Shaheed Mangal Pandey Maha Udyan Park at Barrackpore is built on his memory. This is place where he attacked the Britisher Officers and was later martyred

As an honor to his Mangal Pandey’s contribution in Indian Freedom Struggle, the Government of India issued a commemorative stamp in 1984 as a tribute to him

Mangal Pandey’s actions in 1857 sparked the Indian Mutiny, also often called India’s First War of Independence. The rebellion led to the abolition of the British East India Company in favour of direct British rule. This initiated a period when heightened Indian nationalism steered India toward independence.

Mangal Pandey was arrested and sentenced to death after he attacked British officers in Barrackpore on March 29, 1857. Anticipating a revolt, British authorities moved up his initial execution date from April 18 to April 8, when he was hanged.

A film based on the sequence of events that led to the Mutiny was made and released on August 12, 2005 by the name of Mangal Pandey: The Rising