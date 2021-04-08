New Covid-19 safety rules issued in UAE

New Covid-19 safety rules were announced in UAE. Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has announced the new safety rules to be followed during the month of Ramadan in association with Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.

As per the new rules, congregational prayers in mosques for men will be allowed with the duration of Isha and Tarawih prayers not exceeding 30 minutes. The authorities has urged all residents to limit group Iftar and Suhur gatherings to family members. Authorities has also banned distributing meals in public areas — including in front of homes, mosques and restaurants.

Authorities has also banned setting up Ramadan Iftar tents, mass gatherings and home visits. Distributing and exchanging meals between neighbours, families and friends is prohibited.