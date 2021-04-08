New rules for praying in mosques during Ramadan announced in UAE

New rules for praying in mosques during Ramadan were issued in UAE. The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has issued the new rules.

As per IACAD, Isha and Taraweeh prayers can be performed in mosques. But all worshippers must strictly observe safety measures , including wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing. The maximum duration of both prayers in mosques has been reduced at 30 minutes.

The Isha prayers will be offered five minutes after the call for prayer (Azan) during the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai. Mosques will be closed immediately after Taraweeh prayers are completed. Worshippers praying in mosques must bring their own prayer mats. They should also avoid handshakes and any other physical greetings.