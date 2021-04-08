Prime Minister gives reply to people questioning Covid vaccination age criteria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied to all those questioned the age criteria fixed by union government for Covid-19 vaccination. The Prime Minister hit out at the, during the online conference with the Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“You are educated. Please read the standards adopted by countries across the globe and you will realize India’s criteria for vaccination is no different from those applied by most prosperous countries,” said Prime Minister.

Earlier, many people including opposition party leaders and Several chief ministers, including Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray had asked to vaccinate younger peoples. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the young people in the country to strictly adhere to safety measures imposed by the governments to defeat the coronavirus infection.