Rules for shopping during Ramadan issued in UAE

New shopping rules for the month of Ramadan issued in UAE. Authorities in Abu Dhabi has issued new safety rules after considering the Covid-19 situation.

Authorities had urged all residents to order essential Ramadan items online. The authorities said that this will reduce the chance of over crowding in the markets.

Also Read; Emirates Airlines announces new ticket booking policy

“If it is necessary to shop in person, avoid peak hours. Opt to shop online for basic items such as groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, etc. If shopping in person, carefully disinfect the handles of shopping trolleys, and do not touch products that you won’t purchase. Use disinfectant wipes to clean items bought after arriving at home, and carefully wash fruits and vegetables”, said the authority.

Earlier, the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center has issued new safety guidelines for the public for the holy month of Ramadan.