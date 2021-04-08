“WhatsApp latest-scam” ; Hackers posing as users’ friends or contacts

When you use WhatsApp and receive a message from one of your friends requesting a six-digit code, you should not give it out quickly. You should first verify from your friend, if it is really them, and only then should you give the code, great if it is given over a call. If you give out the six-digit code to your friends or contacts without authenticating first, you can fall victim to fraud and will end up getting your account hacked.

WhatsApp users are revealed to scams or fraud messages every now and then. More frequently than not, it is hard to recognize such messages. The latest scam message targets users by pretending as one of their contacts asking them to give a code that they get in their inbox. The code is a confirmation code that WhatsApp gives to all its users if someone attempts to sign in from a different medium. As for the friend who is transferring you the message requesting the code, it is very possible that his or her account has also been hacked.

Alexis Conran, a radio show host, posted about the scam on Twitter. In a set of tweets, Conran wrote, “It starts with this text message that arrives on your phone out of the blue. Immediately after you get a WhatsApp message from someone in your contacts. The message reads ‘Hello, sorry I sent you a 6-digit code by SMS by mistake, Can you transfer it to me, please? It’s urgent.”

??Scam warning ?? This is a WhatsApp scam that continues to catch people out. It starts with this text message that arrives on your phone out of the blue ? pic.twitter.com/U8iawbWoiz — Alexis Conran (@alexisconran) April 1, 2021

He also revealed that the WhatsApp account of the information sender is also hacked and that fraudsters will seek and hack their contacts”What has really occurred is your friend’s account has been hacked. Scammers are now trying to hack all their contacts. You are one of them. They are striving to fix up WhatsApp on a new device with your number. WhatsApp recognizes this and sends a 6-digit authorization code to your mobile phone by SMS. The scammers now attempt and get you to forward it to them by posing to be a friend of yours. If you send them the code, your WhatsApp will be hacked.”

The first step is to allow two-factor authentication or two-step verification on your WhatsApp account. Here is how users can let two-step verification on WhatsApp. The other action is to call your friends and confirm if they indeed sent the message, and also to notify them that their WhatsApp account has been negotiated. Once they log in to their accounts, spammers will not be capable to get access.