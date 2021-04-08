Working hours for employees during Ramadan announced in UAE

The working hours of employees during Ramadan has been announced in UAE. The The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced the working hours for government employees.

As per the new order, all employees working in ministries and federal entities will have to work from 9am to 2pm during Ramadan.

FAHR: Working hours in #Federal_Government during #Ramadan from 9 am to 2 pm except for those whose work nature requires otherwise. pic.twitter.com/m6xo9xOZyr — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) April 8, 2021

The authority has not yet announced the working hours for employees working in the private sector. But it is supposed that the working hours will be reduced by two hours.

As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan is set to begin on Tuesday, April 13. It is expected to last 30 days, with Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on Thursday, May 13.