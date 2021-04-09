Central government has sanctioned Rs 14,246 crore to the Yogi Adityanath government

Lucknow: The Center has sanctioned Rs 14,246 crore as disaster relief fund to the UP government. “As a state, Uttar Pradesh has evolved into a ‘self-sufficient’ and ‘capable’ state and has set an example for others by taking a lead on every sphere of development. The state’s continuous efforts in developing their manpower, skill, and infrastructure have played a major role in making Uttar Pradesh, disaster-ready,” the spokesman said.

The money has been allocated to deal with natural disasters such as floods, famines, droughts, wildfires, and earthquakes. Earlier, Rs 3,729 crore was given to UP for disaster relief. This time the amount was four times as much. This amount is to be spent on disaster relief activities for the next five years. Maharashtra receives the highest amount of Rs 23,737 crore from the central government for disaster relief.