Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

The price of sovereign gold has edged higher in the Kerala market. The price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 34,800 up by Rs. 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4350 higher by Rs.50. In the last 8 days the price of gold has edged higher by Rs. 1480.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were down 0.1% to Rs.46,793 per 10 gram. Silver prices dropped 0.4% to Rs.67,240.

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at US dollar 1,755.91 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rates were flat at US dollar 25.45 while platinum fell 0.3% to US dollar1,225.95.