Coronavirus: Experts reveal what should you eat before and after Covid-19 vaccination

India had started its third phase of vaccination drive for everyone above the age of 45 on April 1. Till now million of people had been vaccinated in India.

But experts say that the diet of the person taking vaccine also plays a crucial role in the vaccination process. Experts had revelaed what should a person eat and avoid during vaccination.

Experts claims that a person should eat hydrating fruits and also should drink plenty of water before and after vaccination. Staying hydrated is key to good health. This will also reduced developing side effects.

Experts are of opinion that alcohol drinks must be avoided during the vaccination period. As being hydrated is necessary people should avoid alcohol. As alcohol dehydrates the body. And dehydration will increase the side effects. Additionally, as per a study published in the journal Alcohol Research, alcohol consumption has also been associated with weakened immunity.

A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, during pandemic it is necessary to follow healthy food habits. As health food habits increase immunity. So during vaccination period a person should eat healthy whole grain foods that are rich in fiber, rather than processed food that are high on saturated fat and have high amount of calories.

A study published in Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine says that eating saturated fats and sugary foods that lead to stress and anxiety and cause more disturbed sleep and these food should be avoided during vaccination.

Eating healthy balance food will reduce the fainting. Fainting is the most reported side effect of the vaccine. This can be reduced by eating healthy food.