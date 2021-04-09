Gulf country postpone all surgeries in hospitals

A gulf country has postponed all surgeries in hospitals in the country. Oman has decided this. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Health in Oman. The decision was taken considering the recent rise in Covid patients in the country.

“In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases and the increase in the admissions to government and private hospitals, everyone is kindly requested to postpone all dates of surgical and non-surgical operations that require hospitalisation”, said the notification issued by Ministry of Health.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces important decision regarding Umrah

The decision will be effective from Sunday, April 11, until further notice.