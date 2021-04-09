Muslims urged to sight crescent moon on Sunday evening

The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has urged all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday evening ( April 11). The Supreme Court has also urged residents to report the moon sighting to the nearest court and register his testimony.

The Court said that whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars must report it to the nearest court and register his testimony, or ask the local authority in the area where he sighted the crescent that will facilitate him to reach the nearest court.

Saudi Arabia is expecting Ramadan to begin on April 12 this year. f the Moon is observed over the kingdom on Saturday, the holy month will begin the next day. If not, it will start on Monday, April 12.