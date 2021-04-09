Opening hours for markets and slaughterhouses during Ramadan announced in UAE

The opening hours for markets and slaughterhouses during Ramadan has been announced in UAE. The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department has announced the working times of markets during the holy month of Ramadan.

As per the timing issued, the central abattoir Al Falaih will be open from 6am until 6pm, while for Ras Al Khaimah Slaughterhouse and Al Ghayl, it will be from 6am until 12pm. The Ras Al Khaimah Fish Market and the Dakdaga Fish Market will receive customers from 6am to 12pm, while Al Mairid will be open from 1pm to 9pm.

Also Read: Country lifts travel ban on direct flights

The livestock market’s operating hours will be from 6am to 6pm, while the one at Al Dara border crossing will run from 9am to 7pm.