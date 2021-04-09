Police impose fine on Prime Minister for violating Covid-19 safety rules

Police has fined Prime Minister for violating the Covid-19 safety rules. Norwegian police has fined the Prime Minister of the country, Erna Solberg for violating the Covid-19 safety rules imposed in the country.

Norwegian police imposed a fine of 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352) on the Prime Minister for violating social distancing rules during a family gathering organised by the Prime Minister to celebrate her birthday. This was confirmed by police chief Ole Saeverud .

“Though the law is the same for all, all are not equal in front of the law. It is therefore correct to issue a fine in order to uphold the general public’s trust in the rules on social restrictions,” said Saeverud, justifying the fine.

Erna Solberg had apologized last month for organizing a party to celebrate her her 60th birthday. 13 Family members had attended the party held at a mountain resort in late February. Norway government has banned events attended by more than 10 people.