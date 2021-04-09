Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, passed away

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, passed away on Friday. He was 99. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip was the longest-serving associate of any British monarch. He has served 69 years helping the Queen and retired from the royal service in 2017.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the statement said.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

It added, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Reacting to the news, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Prince Philip inspired the lives of countless people.

“He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” the BBC quoted him as saying.