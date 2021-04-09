Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II passed away

Prince Philip of England passed away. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh is the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” tweeted the Royal Family.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course. Visit https://t.co/utgjraQQv5 to read the announcement in full. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

He was aged 99. Prince Philip married Elizabeth in 1947. He was the longest-serving consort in British history. Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. he is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.