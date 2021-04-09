Saudi Arabia announces important decision regarding Umrah

Saudi Arabia has recently announced many important decisions regarding Umrah pilgrimage during Holy Month of Ramadan. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that non vaccinated pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah during Ramadan. Vaccination is not a requirement yet to get permission for Umrah during Ramadan.

The Ministry had earlier announced that domestic pilgrims between the ages of 18 and 70 will be allowed to perform Umrah. The new decision was taken in line with the directives issued by the Ministry of Health as part of precautionary measures and preventive protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has announced that a fine of 10,000 Saudi Arabian Riyal will imposed on pilgrims performing Umrah without a permit during Ramadan this year. An additional fine of SR1,000 will be imposed people caught attempting to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah without a permit.