Saudi Arabia will impose a fine of $ 2,666 for attempting Ramadan Umrah without permits

Saudi Arabia has decided to impose a fine of $ 2,666 (10,000 Saudi Riyals) to those found attempting to perform Umrah during the Holy month of Ramadan without holding an official permit. Also, a fine of SR 1,000 will be imposed on those attempting to enter into the holy site of Mecca (Al-Haram Al-Makki) to pray without holding a permit. This penalty will be implemented until the pandemic is over and public life returns to normal.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in an earlier statement had said that the Kingdom will grant permits for those wishing to perform Umrah or visit the Holy sites during Ramadan on the condition they are vaccinated.

According to a Hajj and Umrah Ministry’s statement three categories of people who are considered as immunized:

1.Those who have received two doses of the vaccine.

2.Those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior

3.The people who have recovered from the infection

Only the above categories of people are eligible for permits to perform Umrah and also to attend prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca. The same conditions apply for entry into the Prophet’s Mosque in the holy city of Medina.

Those wishing to perform Umrah or even to offer regular prayers and visit the holy sites must register through the Umrah and Tawakkalna apps and reserve available time slots in advance.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported on Tuesday Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has decided to increase the capacity of the Grand Mosque in Mecca to 50,000 Umrah performers and 100,000 worshippers per day during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.