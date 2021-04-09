Stock Market: Sensex, nifty ends marginally lower

The domestic benchmark indices had ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 155 points or 0.31% lower at 49,591. NSE Nifty settled 39 points or 0.26% to close at 14,835. 6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,656 shares ended higher while 1,249 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, titan and JSW Steel.

The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, UPL, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Indian Oil, Reliance Industries, BPCL, IndusInd Bank and Larsen & Toubro.