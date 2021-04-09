Stop! We are crossing the rail tracks… Watch the video…

Loco pilots halted a train unexpectedly, and that reason for halting is very much appreciated by people and the video goes viral by now. Do you like to know why they stopped? It was because to allow a wild elephant and her calf to cross the tracks. The incident that took place in North Bengal was caught on camera, and the video was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway. In the video, we can see the loco pilot SC Sarkar and the assistant loco pilot T Kumar spotting the elephants from a distance. They instantly slow the train and finally halt it, letting the elephants make a safe passage.

The video was seen by several people and they are quick to applaud the loco pilots for their presence of mind and timely response to the situation.

#Alert LP Sri S.C.Sarkar & ALP Sri T.Kumar of 03248 Up Capital Exp Spl suddenly noticed one #WildElephant crossing the track with her baby from at KM 162/2-3 betn RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs & stopped the train applying Emergency brake. @RailNf @RailMinIndia @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/wUqguo4H8V — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) April 7, 2021

Wildlife Trust India retweeted the video. Along with the clip, they wrote, “Wonderful to see what alert and sensitized loco pilots can do to #saveelephants. #RightOfPassage in North Bengal.”

One user commented, “Glad to see someone following wildlife rules while going through a forest area.”

In Alipurduar, an elephant corridor has witnessed several deaths of elephants in the past due to human carelessness. There have been reports of elephants being hit by trains or being caught in electric fences.

Last year, the Bengal government had begun a campaign to stop such deaths in the northern part of the state. The campaign, aimed at sensitizing people on the need to protect elephants, was launched in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts.