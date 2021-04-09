The Indian fans love the K-pop band BTS ,song Chunari Chunari,getting viral.

South Korean boy band BTS has carved a niche for themselves globally. They are ruling the charts and giving blockbusters one after another. While their soulful voice has already hypnotised millions of fans, the BTS Army goes gaga over their dance moves as well. The Indian fans also love the K-pop band. Moreover, netizens love to edit videos and come up with mashups. One such video is going viral on the internet in which the BTS boys can be seen grooving to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s song Chunari Chunari from the film Biwi No. 1.

An Instagram account made the seven members of BTS dance to the beats of Chunari Chunari and the internet can’t stop playing it on loop. Everything in the video is so perfect that a random person would never believe that the video and the song playing are two different things. It appears that BTS is having a fun time dancing to Chunari Chunari in the video.

Meanwhile, BTS made headlines after they issued a statement condemning the surge in anti-Asian violence recently, and shared their experiences of the racism they have faced. The statement highlighted moments when they “faced discrimination as Asians”, including “enduring expletives without reason and were mocked for the way they look” and being “asked why Asians spoke in English”.

The band concluded saying: “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected.”