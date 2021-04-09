Try healthy Kerala diet plan for weight loss

Different diets existed today to reduce fat. The fact is that the goal of losing weight is not impossible if you have a diet, a regular lifestyle, and exercise. Diet plays an important role in the goal of reducing fat. There are various types of diets available to help with this. Kerala Diet is one of the diets for weight loss. Kerala Diet is a diet that can be tried by those who insist that Malayalee dishes cannot be avoided.

This diet is one that allows only up to 1200 calories per day. This special diet is made up of rice, sambar, and thoran. According to this, you can drink lukewarm lemonade in the morning on an empty stomach. Then a cup of unsweetened tea. Those who want something to eat with it can eat 2 arrowroot biscuits. Tea has 35 calories and biscuits have 56 calories. Here are the total calories 91.

For breakfast:

Breakfast may include two wheat steam cakes with a little coconut and a cup of kadala curry. The combined total of these is 264 calories. The total protein available here is 9. Alternatively, it can include 2 slices of bread, roasted egg roast, and 2 eggs. The calories available here are 250 and the protein is 9.

In the afternoon:

For lunch, red brown rice, which is only one-third of a soup bowl, a medium bowl of sambar, a small bowl of beetroot pachadi, and a small bowl of shredded cabbage with less coconut. Here the total calories are 270 and the protein level is -11. Walk 10 minutes after lunch, followed by a glass of hot lemonade or a cup of unsweetened green tea.

In the evening:

In the evening a cup of green tea or coffee unsweetened, wheat rusk. The total calories here are 105. The protein level is 6. At night 2, a medium bowl of fish curry and a medium bowl of salad. Total Calories 330. Protein Level 12. One cup of milk at bedtime and 4 soaked almonds. Here are the calories 95. Ten minutes walk after dinner, hot lemonade or green tea should not be sweet. According to the Kerala Diet, the total is now 115 calories. The total protein is 47. Calories can vary slightly up to 1200.