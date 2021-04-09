UAE issues revised timings for restaurants, cafes, hotels during Ramadan

Authorities in UAE had issued revised timings for restaurants, cafes, hotels during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Dubai Municipality has issued the revised timings.

As per the new order issued by the Dubai Municipality, all restaurants, cafes, shisha cafes and hotels in Dubai will have to close by 4am during the holy month of Ramadan. Food outlets should stop taking food orders by 3am during the holy month.

Also Read: ‘ In talks with Indian government for trial of single-dose vaccine’

“Based on the decision issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management regarding the Covid-19 protocols, Dubai Municipality directs all restaurants, cafes, shisha cafes and hotels facilities to close by 4am during the month of Ramadan and to stop receiving food orders by 3am”, said the official statement.