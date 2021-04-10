Ash rises into the air, La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island .

An explosive eruption rocked La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent after the government ordered thousands to evacuate their homes nearby. The first explosion shot an ash column 32,000 feet (10 kilometers) into the sky and that the majority of the ash was headed northeast into the Atlantic Ocean. Lightning crackled through the towering column of smoke and ash.

Several flights also were canceled and islands including Barbados, St. Lucia, and Grenada prepared for light ashfall as the 4,003-foot (1,220-meter) volcano continued to rumble. Authorities reported two other explosions later Friday as the island braced for possible additional activity.There were no immediate reports of casualties from the eruption that occurred four days short of the 42nd anniversary of the last sizable eruption.

In the coastal town of Barrouallie, about 14 kilometers (9 miles) from the volcano, evacuees trudged toward shelters carrying backpacks, duffel bags and shopping bags stuffed with personal belongings after the explosion. Some prepared to stay there, while others were expected to board cruise ships and go to nearby islands that have offered help.

Others still waited for transportation to a shelter, including one family who stood for at least an hour by the side of a road under the sun with their children and suitcases as they awaited a ride from someone.The volcano last erupted in 1979, and a previous eruption in 1902 killed some 1,600 people.The new eruption followed mandatory evacuation orders issued for the roughly 16,000 people who live in the red zone near the volcano in the island’s northern region. More than 2,000 people were staying in 62 government shelters.As dozens of people streamed toward the safer ground, officials worried the pandemic could hamper evacuation efforts.