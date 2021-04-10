“CISF firing at polling booth” ; Mob attacks troops, Multiple people in critical stage

While TMC, BJP, Mamata Banerjee, and PM Narendra Modi exchanged comments over the CISF firing in Cooch Behar that directed to the deaths of at least four people, the security authorities have published a statement telling the troops were initially attacked by a crowd.CISF has stated that “5-6 miscreants have sustained fatal injuries” and “succumbed to injuries”.

In a complete record, the CISF has said, “… at around 0935 hrs, near Booth No 126, QRT( Quick Reaction Team) of CISF 567/C headed by Coy Commander Insp/E Sunil Kumar was attacked by a mob of miscreants about 50 to 60 in numbers while they were taking a round of area along with local police representative to clear public who was resisting voters from reaching polling booths.”

CISF has said as turmoil happened, one child fell and the people began vandalizing vehicles of the CISF team and attacked the personnel.” QRT responded in self-defense and shot six rounds in the air to scatter the crowd. Shri Deepak Kumar, DC Adhoc Comdt of 567 CISF reached the spot and calmed the mob. He then left,” said the CISF statement on the violence at the Cooch Behar polling booth. The event happened at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar outside the Sitalkuchi polling booth. Police have stated as the central troops arrived under attack by the locals, they opened gunfire, killing four.

CISF has said, “After an hour, another group of the mob (approx 150) joined in and reached Booth No 186 and started manhandling the polling staff on duty at the booth.”Initially, they hit up the Head of Home Guard and Asha workers who were now on the duty at the booth. CISF Booth Comdr attempted to calm the criminals but the mob accessed the polling booth and also beaten up the other polling staff on duty. Few miscreants attempted to snatch the weapons of CISF personnel deployed there,” said the CISF statement.

It also narrated, “As a result, CISF personnel fired two rounds in the air but the mob didn’t pay any heed to the warning. In the meantime, QRT of CISF and police also reached the spot. The mob further started advancing aggressively towards CISF personnel, therefore sensing imminent danger to their life, they fired 7 more rounds towards the advancing mob of miscreants.”Meanwhile, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Centre and said while she has been advancing anxieties over the control of the central forces, her most serious worries have presently come accurate.