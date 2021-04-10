COVID-19: No change in India’s situation even after one year of the pandemic

In the early days of the pandemic in harmony with Covid fighters, millions of Indians switched off lights and lit candles and earthen lamps and seemingly thought the fight will be over soon, but a year on, the situation has become more morose.

Last year on April 10, five days after millions reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request to show the nation’s “collective resolve and solidarity” in the battle against the coronavirus, the number of confirmed infections stood at 6,761, while the death toll was 206.

Mark to the present, India registered a record 1,45,384 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing its infection tally to 1,32,05,926, while the death toll stood at 1,68,436.

Delhi alone recorded over 8,500 new cases on Friday, while Maharashtra reported more than 58,000.

As per the records of the health ministry, 10 states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan — are showing a sheer rise in daily Covid-19 cases at present.