“Heavy rain in Kerala” ; Yellow alert in three districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The weather report states that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the following days in the state. A yellow alert has been declared for Idukki, Ernakulam, and Wayanad districts due to heavy rains. The Central Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in three districts on April 12 and only in Wayanad district on Tuesday, April 13.

Isolated centers in the districts where the Yellow Alert has been declared are likely to receive heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. This is a revival of the rains that have been received in many districts of the state for the last few days. A green alert has been declared in all other districts since Sunday. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KDMA) has cautioned of isolated showers in many parts of Kerala from Saturday to Wednesday. These places are prone to winds of 30 to 40 kmph and thunderstorms.

Lightning is most possible between 2 pm and 10 pm. Late at night, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are likely to continue. This can be even more dangerous in mountainous regions. Precautions should be taken even if the lightning is not visible directly. It is recommended to avoid playing in open spaces and on terraces between 2 pm and 10 pm.