Mahabharat actor dies of COVID-19

Ludhiana: Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul passed away due to coronavirus-related complications on Saturday in Ludhiana. He was 74-years-old. His sister Satyadevi said he was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. “He died today morning due to COVID-19 at the hospital. He had fever and wasn’t keeping well. We admitted him to the hospital on Thursday and got him tested, where it turned out that he was COVID-19 positive,” Satya Devi told PTI.

The late actor worked in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films including “Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha”, “Aunty No 1” and the TV show “Vikram Aur Betaal”. He moved to Punjab from Mumbai and started an acting school around 2011, which wasn’t a success.