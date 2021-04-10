Miltary’s tribute to Prince Philip. Watch the video…

As a sober tribute by the military to Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, after his aged death 99, gun salutes echoed around the United Kingdom on Saturday.

To mark the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, at 12pm BST today a gun salute began firing from the Tower of London. In total 41 rounds are being fired, with 1 round every minute, in unison with other saluting batteries across the UK. pic.twitter.com/0j3lmRwQ8u — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) April 10, 2021

There were coordinated 41-round salutes to the late Royal Navy commander were fired at one round per minute from 12:00 pm (1100 GMT) in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as at naval bases, from ships at sea and in the British territory Gibraltar.

The Queen paid a touching tribute to her late husband today as the Royal Family shared a quote about her love for Prince Philip on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997.

The monarch, 94, was at Prince Philip’s side when he died “peacefully” in his sleep in his private apartment at Windsor Castle, and he refused to go back to the hospital as his condition worsened.

He reportedly spent his final days restricted to his apartment, spending time with his wife and insisting on looking after himself as he continued to write letters and speak to loved ones on the phone.

Grandson Prince Harry is said to be scrambling to return to the UK for the funeral, though he could be forced to self-isolate for days.