Telangana: Realtor found a pot of treasure while digging construction site

A realtor in Telangana dug out a pot filled with antique gold and silver jewellery.

The News Minute reported that the incident took place in the state’s Jangaon district when the realtor was trying to level an 11-acre plot in a village near the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway.

They found a copper pot filled with jewellery and it got broken as the earth-removing machine applied pressure. Among the antique jewels, there were earrings, beads, mangalsutras, and chains.

Narsimha, the real-estate business person, a resident of Hyderabad, was digging the land, to transform it into a residential plot. On Thursday around 11 am, the team found the pot filled with jewels 2-feet deep into the ground. Narsimha notified the officials about the invention.

The pot is said to have contained silver jewellery weighing 1.727 kg, gold jewellery weighs 187.45 grams and ruby of 6.5 grams was also found.

The valuables have now been taken by the District Collector’s office under the Indian Treasure Trove Act of 1878. The authorities have further instructed the property owner to not carry out any further digging activity on the land until further orders.

Anjaneyula Goud, sarpanch of the Pembarthi village, after examining the treasury said that the valuables believably could be from the Kakatiya dynasty period. He also said that comparable treasures could be found at other places within the village if district authorities carried out digging projects.