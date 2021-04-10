DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

The Buddhist spiritual leader conveys condolences on the death of Prince Philip

Apr 10, 2021, 08:02 pm IST
FILE - In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets devotees at the Buddha Park in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, India. More than 150 Tibetan religious leaders say their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, should have the sole authority to choose his successor. A resolution adopted by the leaders at a conference on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, says the Tibetan people will not recognize a candidate chosen by the Chinese government for political ends. ( AP Photo/Tenzin Choejor, File)

The Dalai Lama on Saturday sent condolences on the passing away of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth.

The letters were addressed to both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles after Prince Philip died at 99 in the UK.

To the Queen, he wrote: “I am sorry to learn the sad news that your husband, H.R.H. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. I will pray for him and offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family at this sad time.”

“As we all remember him, we can rejoice that he lived a meaningful life.”

And in his letter to Prince Charles, he stated, “I have written to your mother, Her Majesty the Queen, offering my condolences at this sad time. As someone who counts you as a dear, respected friend, I would also like to offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family.”

