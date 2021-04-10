US calls on UN security council to take action against Myanmar

The United States on Friday needed speedy action from the UN Security Council on Myanmar amid a push for a declaration to press the military committee to restore democracy.

“The military needs to feel the cost associated with its horrific actions. The stability and prosperity of the region depends on swift action,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a Security Council meeting.

“The military has ignored our condemnations, posing a test for the Security Council,” she said.

“Will the Council quibble over language in yet another statement or will we act to save the lives of the Burmese people?” she said, using Myanmar’s former name of Burma.

A non-permanent member of the Security Council, Estonia, told that the 15-nation body required to start outlining a resolution that could include sanctions on Myanmar including a worldwide arms restriction.

“The United Nations Security Council is the only entity in the world, which has the legitimate power to protect nations at risk and must explore every tool in its toolbox to end this horrible situation,” said Estonia’s ambassador, Sven Jurgenson.

Russia and China both hold negative power and have historically defied worldwide sanctions, although Beijing which is the military’s primary partner, has asserted increasing interest about the volatility in its neighbour.

The military on February 1 tumbled democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi and has since vigorously quashed pro-democracy objections, with the United Nations saying that more than 600 people have died.