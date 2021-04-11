A helicopter carrying Indian Lulu Group head MA Yusuff Ali and his wife crashed.

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman Yusuff Ali M A, his wife and five others had a miraculous escape, after a chopper they were travelling belly-landed in a swamp at Panangad, near Kochi.All six passengers including two pilots are admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital, Kumbalam, near Kochi, with minor injuries.

The helicopter was supposed to land at the KUFOS (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies) campus ground in Panangad, but was forced to make its landing at the swamp near the highway due to some technical issues at around 9:00 am.

According to the nearby residents there were rain and heavy winds at the time of the incident.Though all the passengers are safe and there was no cause for concern.

As per the rumours ,Yusuff Ali was on a short trip from his home in Kochi to visit a relative at a nearby hospital. Due to sudden deterioration of the weather conditions and heavy rains, the experienced pilots decided to make a precautionary landing at a safe place to prevent any risk to the life of the passengers or the public at large.

Yusuff Ali Musaliam Veettil Abdul Kader, popularly known as Yusuff Ali M.A is an UAE-based Indian businessman and billionaire. He is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International that owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide and LuLu International Shopping Mall. With an annual turnover of US$7.4 billion, LuLu Group International employs the largest number of Indians outside India