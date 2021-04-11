Actor R Madhavan and family tested COVID-19 negative: Tweet

Actor R Madhavan, who had tested COVID-19 positive last month, has tested negative in his latest report, he announced in a tweet on Sunday. The 50-year-old actor tweeted that his family members, including “amma”, have tested negative and are doing well. But, they have still determined to follow precautionary measures for a few more days. He said a big thanks to his well-wishers for all the love and support. Madhavan tweeted: “Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested COVID-19 negative again. Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care, precautions and following protocol even at home. God’s grace we are all fit and fine now.”

Last month, R Madhavan announced his COVID-19 diagnosis with a filmy post, with a reference to 3 Idiots. Madhavanmade the post just a day after his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan tested positive. Madhavan and Aamir played college mates named Farhan and Rancho respectively. “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

R Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama, is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The film not only shows R Madhavan’s debut as a director but also has been written by him. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release in English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada in “Summer 2021”.