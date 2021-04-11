Covid-19: India administers vaccination over to 100 million doses

On Saturday, India became the third country in the world after the United States and China to have given 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, even as the country’s vaccination drive runs to keep pace with an unusual nationwide second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Till Saturday night, 101.3 million shots had been given across the country to 88.6 million people, according to data released by the Union health ministry. A total of 76 million people have got one shot, while 12.6 million have been given both shots of the vaccine.

India is the fastest to 100 million vaccinations, the country took 85 days to reach the milestone (vaccinations started on January 16). The US took 89 days to achieve this effort, while China did so in 103 days, according to data maintained by Our World in Data.

On Saturday, India added 152,449 new Covid-19 cases to its score, taking its overall caseload to 13.35 million. On the fifth day and for the sixth time in the last week that India has shattered all previous records for new Covid-19 viruses.