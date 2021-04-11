Earthquake hits this region of Madhya Pradesh: read more here

An earthquake occurred on Sunday in earthquake and Anuppur districts of Madhya Pradesh. People have felt the tremors of the earthquake in the afternoon. However, it is being said that the intensity of the earthquake was not much. Due to the earthquake, people in the surrounding areas came out of the houses in panic.

According to the news agency ANI, according to the National Seismology Center (NCS), the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 3.9 magnitudes. According to the scientists, earthquake tremors were felt in the tribal Bahul district of Madhya Pradesh, Shahdol and Anuppur district at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

However, the seismology center has not yet received information about where the epicenter was. There is no news of any damage to the earthquake as of now. Significantly, apart from Madhya Pradesh, earthquake tremors were felt recently in states like Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Sikkim.

Earlier on April 5, an earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale and classified as “moderate”, shook Sikkim and the neighbouring region. No report of any casualty or damage was received. The effects of the quake, which occurred at 8.49 p.m. with its epicentre on the borders between Bhutan and Sikkim at a depth was 10 km, were felt as far away as Bihar.

According to reports from Patna, tremors were felt in the state capital as well as Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar districts with people coming out of their homes in panic, according to the state disaster management officials.