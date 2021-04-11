India: Covid-19 vaccination starts in every offices or workplaces

From Sunday onwards Covid-19 vaccination for all those eligible in the current phase of the immunisation initiative will begin at their workplaces, the government announced earlier this week with the aim to quickly cover suitable recipients amid the second wave of infections over the country.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare asked the states to make arrangements for the facility at both private and government offices provided there is an availability of at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries. The states were directed to start due discussions with private and public sector employers and management to prepare for the launch of workplace vaccination, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

At the private workplaces, Covid-19 vaccinations will be a paid service, at a price of Rs 250 per dose. But the sessions at government offices arranged by district health authorities and will be free of cost.

The government said that the decision was taken as a solid proportion of the population aged between 45-59 years (in some cases up to 65 years) are in the organised sector of the economy. They are involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private), in manufacturing and services etc., the government said.