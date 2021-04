Like to know the new brand ambassador of Punjab vaccination drive!

For Punjab’s Covid vaccination programme, actor, Sonu Sood has been made the brand ambassador. After having met the actor at his home, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made the announcement today.

“Happy to share that actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest,” the chief minister tweeted.

Amarinder Singh said there is no one more suited to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine.

“There is a lot of hesitancy among people here in Punjab. Sonu Sood’s popularity among them, and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants reach safely home since the pandemic broke out last year, will help counter their reservations,” the chief minister said in an official statement.

“When people hear this ‘Punjab da puttar’ (son of Punjab) talk about the benefits of the vaccine, and how safe and essential it is, they will believe him. Because they trust him,” he added.

Sonu Sood said he was happy and privileged to be appointed the brand ambassador for the vaccination programme. “I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state,” he added.

At the time of the meeting, the actor presented to the chief minister his book “I am no Messiah”, which he says notes his experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai.

“I truly believe I am no saviour. I am just a human being playing my own small part in the big plans of God. If I can, in the process, touch any lives in any manner, I can only say God has blessed me, he is guiding me to fulfill my duty,” the actor said in another statement.

During the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, the actor, who has been noted for playing the antagonist in films, had helped thousands of migrant workers stranded across the country reach their home states.

He was praised as a messiah for the migrants. Sonu Sood soon catapulted to the public spotlight as he arranged food and travel for thousands of underprivileged people during the lockdown.