New Covid-19 safety guidelines issued for shoppers in UAE

New Covid-19 safety rules for shoppers were issued in UAE. The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has issued the new rules for shoppers during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The authorities urged all residents to order essential items online and to avoid going to crowded markets and shopping centres. Basic items such as groceries, fruits, vegetables and meat should be purchased online. Individuals from the most vulnerable groups, such as senior citizens and those with chronic diseases, should avoid going shopping.

Authorities in the emirate has also banned distributing and exchanging meals between neighbours, families and friends. It also asked to avoid organizing Ramadan night gatherings in majlises.