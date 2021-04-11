Ramadan 2021: Working hours for employees announced in UAE

The working hours of employees working in private sector during the Holy Month of Ramadan has been announced in UAE. Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation has announced the working hours.

As per the new announcement, the working hours has been reduced by two hours. All private sector workers in the UAE will have two hours of less work during Ramadan.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced the working hours for government employees. As per the new order, all employees working in ministries and federal entities will have to work from 9am to 2pm during Ramadan.

As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan is set to begin on Tuesday, April 13. It is expected to last 30 days, with Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on Thursday, May 13.