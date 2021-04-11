State government extends lockdown in these cities

A state government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in various cities in the state. Madhya Pradesh state government has extended lockdown imposed in cities in the state. The decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation in the state. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with district crisis management committees via video conferencing.

The lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6 am on April 19. Lockdown will be in force from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur, and orders under section 144 of CrPC will be issued by respective collectors soon.