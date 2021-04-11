Surge in COVID-19 cases: Arvind Kejriwal request the centre to remove current age restrictions on vaccination

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the centre to remove the current age restrictions imposed on vaccination. Kejriwal said that the surge in Covid-19 cases this time is, “worse than what Delhi saw during the third peak.”

Kejriwal requested the centre to open vaccination for all ages. He said 65 percent of patients in Delhi are aged below 45 years. He asked how the virus can be stalled if only people above 45 years are vaccinated. Kejriwal said, “People below the age of 45 should also be vaccinated to break the cycle of the coronavirus.” He opined that the vaccination drive should have been faster than the rate at which the infection is spreading.

In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government imposed some new restrictions like limiting the capacity of cinema halls, bars, restaurants, buses, etc. to curb the infections. The Chief Minister said, “We don’t want to impose a lockdown but we have issued fresh curbs to battle the surge. I appeal to everyone to follow norms.”

He urged people to go to government hospitals instead of private hospitals, as more beds are available in government hospitals. Asymptomatic people should resort to home isolation.

7,897 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi on Saturday taking the total count to over 7.1 lakh. Delhi now has 28,773 active coronavirus cases. 39 patients succumbed to Covid-19 in Delhi in the last 24 hours. A total of 5,716 patients recovered from the infections. The positivity rate in Delhi has risen to 10.21 percent.