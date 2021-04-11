“Surprise baby shower” of a popular singer. Like to know who it is!

For Shreya Ghoshal, Sunday turned out to be special for mom-to-be as her friends launched a surprise baby shower for her amid the lockdown in Maharashtra. Shreya has now handled her Instafam to how her “online baby shower” went like. The singer is awaiting the arrival of her first baby with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, posted a few pictures of the baby shower celebration on Instagram and also wrote a heartwarming caption for her friends along with it. Going by her post, it is quite visible that she is being “pampered” by them.

The first picture shows pregnant Shreya posing for the camera, wearing a “mom-to-be” band and is holding a small placard that reads, “Mommy to be.” A variety of delicious dishes can also be seen on the table that Shreya’s friends cooked and sent to her. The food is kept on the table at the forefront. Another picture displays a close-up shot of the food. The series also features a screenshot of Shreya’s video call with her friends.

Shreya adored her friends for the beautiful movement. She wrote, “When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance…Online surprise baby shower from my cutest ‘Baawris’. Everyone cooked something, or made something handmade, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games…How lucky am I! Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here…”

Shreya Ghoshal published the news of her pregnancy in March this year. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives (sic),” the singer wrote in an Instagram post back then.

Shreya Ghoshal married Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015. Shiladitya is Shreya’s childhood friend. The couple is now expecting their first child.