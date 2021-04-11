Tibetans in 26 Countries Cast Votes for Sikyong (President) and Tibetan Parliament in-exile

Tibetans living across 26 Countries are voting for the final phase of elections for Sikyong (President of Central Tibetan Administration) and Tibetan Parliament in exile based in Dharamshala.

Pempa Tsering and Aukatsang Kelsang Dorjee are the two candidates contesting for the post of Sikyong/ President of Central Tibetan Administration. Eight candidates were contesting for the post of Sikyong in the first phase of elections. Pempa Tsering secured the maximum number of votes of 24,488 and is followed by Dorjee with 14,544.

Wangdu Tsering, the Chief Election Commissioner of the Tibetan election commission explained the process. Tibetans in exile living across 26 Countries are franchising their votes. The total number of voters is 83079. Two kinds of elections are being held simultaneously. One election is for the selection of Sikyong / President for the Central Tibetan Administration. The second one is the parliamentary election in which 95 candidates are contesting for 45 seats. The results will be declared on May 14.

There are around 1.3 lakh Tibetans living in exile in India and across the globe. Tibet is currently ruled by the Chinese Communist Party Government based in Beijing. The local decision-making power is also vested within the hands of Chinese party officials. Tibet was a sovereign state until 1950 when China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) invaded and entered northern Tibet.