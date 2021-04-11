Working hours for employees for the ‘Holy Month of Ramadan’ announced

Working hours for employees during the ‘Holy Month of Ramadan’ announced. The Sharjah Department of Human Resources has announced working hours the public sector.

All government offices in the emirate will function from 9am until 2pm. Earlier this week, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular determining the working hours of employees in ministries and federal entities during the holy month.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation had reduced the working hours for private sector employees in the UAE by 2 hours. The Holy Month is likely to begin in the UAE on April 13, subject to the sighting of the moon.