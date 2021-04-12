BAFTA 2021 declared: Adarsh Gourav loses best actor trophy to Anthony Hopkins

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021 Awards were declared. India’s hope “The White Tiger” actor Adarsh Gourav lost the best actor trophy to Anthony Hopkins. Sir Anthony Hopkins got the best actor award for his film “The Father”.

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav was nominated in the Leading Actor category by BAFTA for his performance in the Netflix film “The White Tiger.” The White Tiger released on Netflix on January 22 tells the story of Balram Halwai’s (Adarsh Gourav) journey from a driver to a successful entrepreneur. The Director of the film Ramin Bahrani was also nominated for the Adapted Screenplay category at BAFTA 2021.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, the veteran Welsh actor got the best actor award for his performance in “The Father.” Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller bagged the award for best-adapted screenplay for the same film. The Father narrates the story of a man suffering from dementia.

Nomadland, written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloé Zhao bagged the best film award. The film won three more awards. Zhao also bagged the award for the best director making her the second woman to receive this honour. The best cinematography award went to Joshua James Richards for Nomadland. The best actress award went to Frances McDormand for her portrayal of Fern in Nomadland

The story revolves around Fern a middle-aged woman who loses her job and becomes a nomad. Fern does odd jobs to make ends meet. Nomadland is in fact a true portrayal of America’s nomad community.

The award for the best British film went to Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan. The best supporting actor award went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah. Yuh-Jung Youn won the best-supporting actress award for her role in Minari.

BAFTAs awards are British equivalent to Oscars. BAFTA honours the best in national and international cinema. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the BAFTA ceremony was held virtually over two nights. Eight of the 25 winners were announced on April 10 and the rest on April 11.

List of BAFTA 2021 winners

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Best Film: Nomadland

Best Animated Film: Soul

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Best Film Not In English Language: Another Round

Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Casting: Rocks

Best Cinematography: Nomadland

Bafta Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee

EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray

Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Make up & Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi