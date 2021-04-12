How to take care of your skin during summer?

Summers make damage to the skin every year. The burning heat, pollution, humidity, et al, wipes off the natural glow, and sometimes, draws infections. To get rid of all these problems, and to keep your skin glowing like before, here are the eight easy tips for you.

1. Exfoliate your body

The first rule of basic skincare is to exfoliate your skin. The body sheds skin cells at a wondrous rate every minute of every day. If you don’t get rid of them, they’ll make your skin look dull and dry. No matter if you use lotion or not, your skin won’t be glowing if you don’t exfoliate. Take a body scrub and have a bath. Gently rub your exfoliator in circular movements on your entire body from the shoulders down (you’ll want a facial exfoliator for your face and neck) and wash clean. Continue to do this 2-3 times a week for year-round beautiful skin.

2. Sunscreen

Buy a sunscreen that has UVA and UVB products and comes in SPF 30 and SPF 70. Use a shot glass full for your body and a full teaspoon just on your face. Reapply every 1-2 hours that you are in the sun to ensure a summer full of safe sun fun.

3. Minimal make-up

During summers less make-up is best. Natural looks are best under the intolerable sun. If you are using foundation then also apply face powder with SPF to avoid patchy skin. For protecting lips always use a gloss or a lip balm with an SPF of 15 to make your lips fresher. Eye makeup should be avoided in summers.

4. Drink plenty of water

At least 8 glasses of water are needed. If possible, carry a water bottle with you and remember to drink at least once every 30 min. Water not only helps you feel fresh, but it also prevents dehydration and will help wash out a lot of toxins.

5. Hydrate your body with a lotion

Find a summer time lotion and don’t forget to put on. You don’t have time to wait for your lotion to sink in, so look for something light fast absorbing. Gels and purees are perfect fast absorbers. Nothing spells summer more than a light refreshing fruity lotion. Make sure you apply right after you dry off from your shower. You need to seal in the moisture your body just soaked in.

6. Summer glow

Using a sunless tanner will give your skin a beautiful start to summer. Even if you’re not a fan of sunless tanners all over your body, you can happily use them on your face. If you alternate your facial moisturizer with one that builds a bit of colour, you’ll have a healthy glow that will make it look as though you just spent the weekend on the beach. Most facial tanners build colour gradually, by alternating with your regular moisturiser; you’ll never get too dark.

7. Take care of your feet

Wear sandal in the summer time. Find time for pedicures. You scrub off the dead dry skin to reveal your sandal ready feet. Nothing is worse than seeing dull dry feet inside cute sandals. Keep a foot scrub and file in your shower and scrub your feet a few times a week. A big difference can be seen in the softness of your feet.

8. Summery polish

Toenails can be painted a much bolder colour than you would usually put on your fingernails. Pick out something that screams summer. Polish tends to stay on your toes much longer than your hands because you don’t abuse your toenails like you do your finger nails. Apply a clear base coat, two applications of colour and a clear topcoat to protect. Go barefoot or put on your flip-flops for at least a couple of hours to make sure your polish won’t dent.