“India’s 10 most frightening states” ; Kerala on the list

New Delhi: Covid cases are on the inflation in the nation. Anxieties are increased by the fact that the number of new patients is rising day by day and the number of mortality is growing. According to the Union Ministry of Health, the number of covid cases is increasing in 10 states of the country.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have the highest number of covid cases reported in the country. These states account for 83.02 percent of the daily rate of the virus in the country.

Vaccination in the country was accelerated as the number of covid cases raised. This intensified the vaccine shortage. In this case, the expert committee approved the third covid vaccine in India. The expert panel approved the Sputnik 5 vaccine, which was developed in Russia.

According to figures released by the Union Ministry of Health this morning, 1,68,912 covid cases have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of covid cases to 1,35,27,717. There are currently 12,01,009 active covid cases in the nation. According to the Ministry of Health, 1,21,56,529 people have been cured.

As many as 75,086 people were discharged from the hospital yesterday. 904 covid deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. This makes the total number of covid deaths in the country 1,70,179. The number of people who received the vaccine was 10,45,28,565.