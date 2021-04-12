Mumbai: NIA arrests Sachin Vaze’s accomplice, Inspector Riyaz Kazi. Riyaz was arrested after being questioned by NIA in connection with the bomb scare case on Sunday. The case relates to the 20 gelatin sticks, which were recovered from a black Scorpio, found less than two kilometers from Ambani’s multi-storey home Antilia, on February 25. A few days later on March 5, Mansukh Hiran, the reported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Mumbai.

Sachin Vaze is also being investigated in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, who was found dead in a creek on March 5. The court remanded him in NIA custody until Friday. The charges against him were not immediately known but an unidentified police official told PTI that Kazi was called in for questioning by the central agency on Sunday and later placed under arrest. Hours later, a court in Mumbai sent him to NIA custody till April 16.